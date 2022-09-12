Morning 4: Why you shouldn’t do anything about ladybugs entering your home -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Let’s talk about Michigan ladybugs: Why they’re in your home and why you should do nothing about it

ClickOnDetroit’s Kayla Clark reports: I wasn’t the only kid catching ladybugs, putting them in a critter keeper and feeding them lettuce, right?

Okay, maybe I was one of only a few -- but I am pretty sure that I was not completely alone. Anyway, have you seen any little lady beetles crawling or flying around your house yet? It might be a little early, but you should expect them soon.

As the weather starts to cool off, lady beetles start looking for places to hide away throughout the winter. Native species find a home beneath tree bark while the introduced Asian lady beetle prefers to crawl up under the siding of your home. They won’t hurt you or your home though.

Learn more here.

Neighbors shocked after Oakland County man killed by police after allegedly shooting wife and daughter

A Walled Lake man was shot and killed by police after fatally shooting his wife and injuring his daughter at their home early Sunday morning.

The man had no prior history, and many are wondering what caused him to snap, turning things deadly.

See the story here.

Groups say Michigan abortion amendment invalidates nearly 50 laws -- here’s what experts are saying

In a list obtained by Local 4, anti-abortion groups claim they’ve identified up to 47 laws they think would be repealed or rendered invalid if an abortion rights amendment is passed in Michigan.

The groups say it’s because of a section that says all laws surrounding pregnancy would be addressed under the new amendment. But experts say the claims may be dubious, at best.

See the report here.

Trial set to begin for Alex Jones in Sandy Hook hoax case

A month after losing one nearly $50 million verdict, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several of the victims’ families emotional and psychological harm.

Read more here.