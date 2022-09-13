Oxford High School: Officials investigating social media threat

Oxford, Mich. – On Sunday morning, Oxford High School’s school resource officer became aware of a threatening Snapchat stating, “come bring a gun to Oxford school.”

School officials say that after hours of investigations into this online threat, the author has not been identified, however, it is believed that neither the original sender or recipient are Oxford students.

Superintendent Ken Weaver, in a message to Oxford families, says “in cooperation with local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution, as officers are available we will have additional police presence at our schools.”

Weaver reminds families of the armed security and strict visitor protocols in all school buildings in the district.

This is an active police investigation that does not appear to involve Oxford students, according to the message.

Anyone with information regarding this Snapchat exchange should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Superintendent Weaver reminds families of the OK2SAY confidential tip hotline. Anyone can report tips confidentially regarding criminal activity or potential harm that is directed at students, schools, or school employees.

OK2SAY is available via text (652729), call (8-55-OK2SAY), email (OK2SAY@mi.gov), or through the OK2SAY app.