Westland police looking for two thieves who ‘pickpocketed’ 82-year-old at grocery store

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects who they say pickpocketed a senior citizen in Westland.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road.

According to police, the first suspect stopped and acted as if the 82-year-old victim had hit him with his shopping cart. While the distraction was happening, the other suspect approached the 82-year-old from behind and removed his wallet from his back pocket.

Suspect #1 (Acted as if he was hit) Details Age Older than 30 Race African American Height Approximately 5′09″ Hair Grey hair Clothes Black and white polo, grey shorts and black and white mid-top tennis shoes.

Suspect #2 (who removed wallet) Details Age Approximately 30 Race African American Built Medium Clothes Grey t-shirt, white shorts and dark shoes

Below is surveillance footage of the incident:

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please get in touch with the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.