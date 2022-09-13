74º

Westland police looking for two thieves who ‘pickpocketed’ 82-year-old at grocery store

Larceny happened on Aug. 7 at a Kroger

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old (Westland Police Department)

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects who they say pickpocketed a senior citizen in Westland.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road.

According to police, the first suspect stopped and acted as if the 82-year-old victim had hit him with his shopping cart. While the distraction was happening, the other suspect approached the 82-year-old from behind and removed his wallet from his back pocket.

Suspect #1 (Acted as if he was hit)Details
AgeOlder than 30
RaceAfrican American
HeightApproximately 5′09″
HairGrey hair
ClothesBlack and white polo, grey shorts and black and white mid-top tennis shoes.
Suspect #2 (who removed wallet)Details
AgeApproximately 30
RaceAfrican American
BuiltMedium
ClothesGrey t-shirt, white shorts and dark shoes

Below is surveillance footage of the incident:

If you have any information in regards to this incident, please get in touch with the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.

