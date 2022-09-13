Westland police looking for two thieves who ‘pickpocketed’ 82-year-old at grocery store

WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are looking for two suspects who they say pickpocketed a senior citizen in Westland.
The incident happened on Aug. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at the Kroger located at 36430 Ford Road.
According to police, the first suspect stopped and acted as if the 82-year-old victim had hit him with his shopping cart. While the distraction was happening, the other suspect approached the 82-year-old from behind and removed his wallet from his back pocket.
|Suspect #1 (Acted as if he was hit)
|Details
|Age
|Older than 30
|Race
|African American
|Height
|Approximately 5′09″
|Hair
|Grey hair
|Clothes
|Black and white polo, grey shorts and black and white mid-top tennis shoes.
|Suspect #2 (who removed wallet)
|Details
|Age
|Approximately 30
|Race
|African American
|Built
|Medium
|Clothes
|Grey t-shirt, white shorts and dark shoes
Below is surveillance footage of the incident:
If you have any information in regards to this incident, please get in touch with the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.