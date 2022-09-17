Detroit police: Information needed regarding drive-by shooting

DETROIT – The Detroit Police are seeking information regarding suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.

Police say, on Thursday, September 15th around noon, suspects were seen driving near W. 7 Mile Rd and Meyers Rd shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police did not specify if there were any injuries related to this incident.

The car the suspects were driving was identified by police to be a burgundy newer model Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Stevens at the 12th Precinct, he can be reached at 313-596-1240 or you can call the Crime Stoppers of Michigan anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.