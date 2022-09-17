Michigan State Police arrest the driver of a stolen Detroit vehicle

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers were getting gas at a Sunoco Gas Station near Greenfield Rd and Schoolcraft St on Friday when a man started acting suspiciously after he noticed the officers.

According to an MSP Tweet, the troopers checked the Ford Explorer’s license plate and determined that it was a stolen vehicle out of Detroit.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled before the officers could attempt to talk to him.

The Explorer was pursued by MSP for approximately four minutes. Eventually, the driver and several passengers abandoned the vehicle. The driver was tackled and handcuffed after resisting arrest and a brief struggle.

The 30-year-old male was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. The driver’s partners in crime were unable to be located.

Below is the overhead view of the incident per the MSP Second District Twitter account.