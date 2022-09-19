Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest after mourners from around the world say their last ‘goodbyes’

LONDON – A ceremony only fitting for Britain’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II is buried surrounded by royalty and leaders from all over the world. It was a somber day for the United Kingdom.

After days of lying in state, the late Her Majesty’s body made its final journey to Westminster Abbey. And then on to Windsor Castle. The royal family usually stern and stoic, showing emotion that you don’t typically see King Charles III and his siblings, walking into Westminster Abbey slowly behind the mother’s coffin, their grief on display to the billions of people watching around the world and to have the Queen’s great-grandchildren. Nine-year-old Prince George and his sister, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, the young prince seem to wipe away tears as he gave his final goodbyes.

