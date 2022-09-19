Zion Foster’s family waits for answers as officials are still searching a Macomb County landfill for remains

Zion Foster's mother speaks out as her daughter hasn't been found after going missing early this year.

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich – Officials are still searching a landfill in Macomb County for the remains of Zion Foster as her family waits for answers on her disappearance.

The Detroit Police have been searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township, located off 29 Mile Road between Gratiot Avenue and County Line Road.

There have been different phases in searching the 100x100 foot area, and officials state that police have dug between 25 to 28 feet.

Foster disappeared on Jan. 4. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He initially denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster. Brazier admitted to putting Foster in a dumpster on May 31.

The landfill search was supposed to last eight weeks as officials started the search at the end of May, but no remains have been found.

“I don’t know if she is there,” said Foster’s mom Ciera Milton. Milton told Local 4 that by now, something would have been uncovered.

“I’m looking at her siblings, my younger children. And I’m like, ‘they need me,’” said Milton. “So I can’t just fly off the handle. I can’t just lose it even though I absolutely want to.”

