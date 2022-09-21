Man carjacks vehicle with 95-year-old woman in passenger seat, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 95-year-old woman reported being carjacked in Detroit.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 19) in the area of Woodward Avenue and Merrill Plaisance Street.

Police said a 95-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle, a red 2015 Dodge Chrysler 200, when she was approached by a man who asked her a question.

The man entered the driver’s side of the vehicle and the two struggled. The suspect drove away with the woman still in the passenger seat.

The vehicle stopped in the area of W. State Fair Avenue and Bauman Street and the woman was able to exit the vehicle. The man fled the scene with her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 23 to 45 and was clean-shaven.

The woman was evaluated by medics and refused treatment, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

