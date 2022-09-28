Detroit police seek person involved in an aggravated assault on city’s west side

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in an aggravated assault on the city's west side.

The incident occurred Monday (Sept. 26) at 10:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Joy Road in Detroit.

Police say the suspect and the 53-year-old male victim were arguing in the parking lot of a story when the suspect hit the victim with his black Buick sedan and drove off.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.