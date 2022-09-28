53º

Local News

Detroit police seek person involved in an aggravated assault on city’s west side

Victim listed in critical condition

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Police Department, Detroit Police, Joy Road, Detroit, Aggravated Assault, Assault, Local, Violence, Buick Sedan
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in an aggravated assault on the city's west side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in an aggravated assault on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred Monday (Sept. 26) at 10:30 a.m. in the 15400 block of Joy Road in Detroit.

Police say the suspect and the 53-year-old male victim were arguing in the parking lot of a story when the suspect hit the victim with his black Buick sedan and drove off.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter