Detroit police seek person of interest involved in quadruple non-fatal shooting on city’s east side

Police searching for blue Chrysler 300

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in a quadruple non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side.

The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 11) at 3:15 a.m. in the area of East Warren and Dickerson avenues.

Police say four victims (three males and one female, ages 25 to late 40s) were standing near a corner in the Detroit area when someone inside of a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them and fired multiple shots, hitting the victims.

The suspect drove off after the shooting.

Officials say all victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

