Morning 4: Know key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election this November

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Key dates, deadlines for voting in 2022 Michigan General Election on Nov. 8

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 -- here are the key dates you need to know about voting.

Learn more here.

‘Everybody loved her’: Family heartbroken over woman’s shooting death on Detroit’s west side

The family of a woman gunned down in Detroit is speaking out as they are determined for her not to be remembered as a statistic while keeping her legacy alive.

Diamond Sylrice ‘Reese’ Chew was the 30-year-old woman shot and killed last weekend in a business plaza on Detroit’s west side near Davison and Livernois.

See the story here.

Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech

A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings.

Read more here.

Department of Education changes guidance on who qualifies for student debt relief: What to know

The U.S. Department of Education has changed its guidance around who qualifies for student debt relief.

Borrowers who took out federal loans through Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans are impacted by this. FFEL loans are issued and managed by private banks but guaranteed by the federal government

Learn more here.