49º

LIVE

Local News

Oakland County deputy fired for trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex, officials say

Jared Salisbury charged with accosting child for immoral purposes

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Waterford Township, Oakland County, Local, Crime, Jared Salisbury
Jared Frederick Salisbury (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy was fired for trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to officials.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, of Waterford Township, was fired from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6 after working for five months as a probationary deputy. He was assigned to the midnight shift at the Oakland County Jail, police said.

His firing came after a resident reported seeing a social media post in which Salisbury tried to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, authorities said. Detectives quickly linked the social media chat to Salisbury, they said.

“Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Salisbury was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) outside his home in Waterford Township. He is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

Salisbury was released from the Oakland County Jail around 11:45 a.m. Saturday on a $25,000 personal bond. He was arraigned Monday at 52-1 District Court.

He is not allowed to have contact with children, use a computer, or go on the internet.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 50th District Court in Pontiac.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email