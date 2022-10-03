Oakland County deputy fired for trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex, officials say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County deputy was fired for trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex, according to officials.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, of Waterford Township, was fired from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 6 after working for five months as a probationary deputy. He was assigned to the midnight shift at the Oakland County Jail, police said.

His firing came after a resident reported seeing a social media post in which Salisbury tried to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, authorities said. Detectives quickly linked the social media chat to Salisbury, they said.

“Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable, and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Salisbury was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday (Sept. 30) outside his home in Waterford Township. He is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

Salisbury was released from the Oakland County Jail around 11:45 a.m. Saturday on a $25,000 personal bond. He was arraigned Monday at 52-1 District Court.

He is not allowed to have contact with children, use a computer, or go on the internet.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 50th District Court in Pontiac.