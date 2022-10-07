Police searching for suspect who stole Honda CR-V from Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Police are looking for a suspect responsible for stealing a Honda CR-V from a Detroit gas station.
According to police, the silver Honda CR-V was stolen at a gas station on the 9000 block of Gratiot Avenue.
The incident occurred on Sept. 18.
Anyone with any information on who the suspect is or where the car can be found, please call 313-596-5940. You can also anonymously give a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
