SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager.

Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m.

Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Madisyn Ann Ball Details Age 14 Height 5′7″ Hair Burgundy dyed hair Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

