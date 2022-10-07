48º

Woman charged in drunken driving crash that killed pedestrian in Canton Township

Lavina Flamer facing 2 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Lavina Flamer (Canton Police Department)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that left a pedestrian dead on Michigan Avenue in Canton Township.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the eastbound lanes of Michigan Avenue, near I-275.

Timothy Sean Rodgers, 56, of Canton Township, was struck by a silver SUV while trying to cross the road, according to authorities. He was killed instantly, police said.

Lavina Flamer, 47, was arraigned Thursday at 35th District Court. She is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death. Both charges are 15-year felonies.

Bond was set at $5,000.

The next court date is scheduled for Oct. 14.

