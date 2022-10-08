50º

Local News

Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Oct. 8, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
ZaBot in Southfield. (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Lizzo makes flutes cool at hometown Detroit show

If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.

The Grammy-winning singer is on her first arena-sized tour after releasing one of my favorite albums of the year, “Special,” and she finally made her way to Detroit for her biggest hometown show yet.

Learn more here.

This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes

The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine.

ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Read more here.

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words when addressing players.

Learn more here

4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights

Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in DearbornLivonia, and Dearborn Heights.

The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with the theft of medication from pharmacies throughout Metro Detroit.

See the report here.

Weather: Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter