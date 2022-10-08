Morning 4: Future of pizza has arrived in Oakland County where ‘za lovers can order from an ATM-style machine -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Lizzo makes flutes cool at hometown Detroit show

If there’s anything that Lizzo can do, it is making anything she does look super cool, and that includes twerking while playing a flute.

The Grammy-winning singer is on her first arena-sized tour after releasing one of my favorite albums of the year, “Special,” and she finally made her way to Detroit for her biggest hometown show yet.

Learn more here.

This ATM-style machine in Southfield will spit out hot pizza in just 3 minutes

The pizza future has arrived -- that is, if you want pizza from a machine.

ZaBot, an ATM-style pizza machine, has set up shop in Southfield, serving up hot pizza 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Read more here.

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words when addressing players.

Learn more here

4 accused in string of 5 robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, Dearborn Heights

Two teenagers and a pair of 22-year-old twins are accused of being linked to a string of robberies at pharmacies in Dearborn, Livonia, and Dearborn Heights.

The FBI is investigating Kyree Wilson, 19, Brandon Jones, 19, Jaleel Wiley, 22, and Janeil Wiley, 22, in connection with the theft of medication from pharmacies throughout Metro Detroit.

See the report here.