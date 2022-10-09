67º

Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

Geri White last seen Sept. 30

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Geri White, 61 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Geri WhiteDetails
Age61
Height5′6″
HairGraying and shoulder length
Weight211 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

