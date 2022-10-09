Detroit police searching for missing 61-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Geri White left her residence on the 3700 block of Vicksburg Street and did not return home on Friday, September 30, 2022.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Geri White Details Age 61 Height 5′6″ Hair Graying and shoulder length Weight 211 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage