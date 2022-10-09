Morning 4: Michigan football coach carted off field during Saturday’s game -- and more news

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, front, gives directions during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Hart was a former running back at Michigan. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan football coach Mike Hart carted off field after apparent seizure on sideline

University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field during Saturday’s game on a stretcher after an apparent seizure on the sideline.

Michigan was taking on Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington. Hart is a former star running back for Michigan who joined the coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh.

‘It was madness’: Passengers of Metro Detroit train left without water, heat for hours

Passengers on an Amtrak train departing Metro Detroit were left in the dark, with no running water or heat for hours on end as the train experienced a series of mechanical issues.

Tudor Dixon launches town hall meetings, says campaign not based on abortion stance

Tudor Dixon has launched a series of town hall meetings she’s calling the “Ask Me Anything” tour. One of those meetings took place on Friday in Rochester Hills.

Our recent WDIV/Detroit News poll has Dixon running 17 points behind Governor Whitmer. This is primarily because she has yet to convince Republican-leaning voters to get on board.

Michigan judge won’t dismiss case against restaurant owner jailed, fined for violating pandemic orders

A judge has declined to dismiss the case against a western Michigan restaurant owner who was jailed and fined $15,000 for violating state orders that banned indoor dining during the pandemic.

