Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured

A Detroit man was charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room.

Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment, “Williams-Lewis continued to be loud and disorderly screaming profanities at hotel staff at which point, they informed him he would need to leave the hotel.”

The 37-year-old was charged in relation to the nearly 8-hour standoff at the Hampton Inn in Downtown Dearborn.

He was charged with the following:

One count of Premeditated First-Degree Murder

One count of Assault with Intent to Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer

Five counts of Felony Firearm

Williams-Lewis appeared to show little remorse in the courtroom.

The man allegedly shot and killed a hotel employee with an AR-style pistol following an argument over him being too loud during his stay on October 6.

According to reports, Williams-Lewis waited next to the elevator for management after an explosive altercation with the cleaning staff member. Police say, “a cleaning staff member contacted two Hampton Inn managers who responded to that location to further discuss the matter.”

A 55-year-old employee was shot multiple times after getting off the elevator to check on staff members. “Victim 1 was immediately fired upon by Williams-Lewis as soon as the elevator doors opened,” said police.

Officials then say that Williams-Lewis took the matter to the front desk, “Williams-Lewis approached the front desk clerk and asked quote where’s my money.”

When he was denied, he allegedly shot through the office door of the hotel with the high-powered rifle. “Victim 4 retreated to the manager’s office and closed the door as Williams-Lewis fired 2 rounds into the manager’s office door, causing shrapnel to hit her in the face,” said police.

That’s when Williams-Lewis reportedly barricaded himself into his hotel room. The 37-year-old surrendered to police after several hours of negotiations with SWAT members.

Due to the nature of the accused crimes, he was denied bond.

Williams-Lewis allegedly pointed his gun at a guest and another employee in the hotel and is due back in court on October 28.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy commented on the matter and said, “the evidence in this case is alarming. We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores, or hotels. I would like to pose a question to every legislator in this state. When is enough enough? Please let me know.”

