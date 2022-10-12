Ferndale man with history of peering through windows facing 3 charges in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A man with a history of peering through people’s windows is facing charges after he was caught doing so again in Warren, police said.

Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

Several homeowners reported that a suspicious man had been loitering in backyards and peering through windows in the evening and night hours. Officials learned the man had been seen several times over the previous few days.

Members of the Warren police special operations unit set up surveillance and received a call from a nearby homeowner. Officers said they saw Kenton Carl Driscoll, 57, of Ferndale, trying to flee on a bicycle and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

Police believe Driscoll might have tried to break into a vehicle in the area. His criminal history shows nine previous convictions for disorderly conduct/”peeping Tom,” according to Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Kenton Driscoll was accused in March 2022 of prowling in the backyards of Farmington Hills residents. (Farmington Hills Police Department)

Investigators believe he is responsible for eight such incidents in Warren.

Driscoll was arraigned Wednesday at 37th District Court on charges of possession of burglary tools, resisting and obstructing police, and disorderly person -- window peeper.

The burglary tools charge is a 10-year felony, the resisting charge is a two-year felony, and the disorderly charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.

“I expect this suspect will face additional charges for the other crimes he is suspected to be involved in,” Dwyer said. “There is no doubt that the community is safer now that this suspect is off the streets. If there are any other Warren residents who may have been victimized by Driscoll or may have witnessed Driscoll engaging in any other suspicious activity, please contact the Warren Police Department so that an investigator can speak with you.”

Driscoll pleaded not guilty and received a $70,000 bond, cash/surety. He must wear a GPS tether, if released.

The next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.