A police chase came to a close with a suspect jumping off the I-75 overpass in Brownstown Township. The incident occurred after the suspects stole three Ford Mustangs from the Flatrock Assembly Plant Wednesday (Oct. 13) night. The stolen vehicle ran out of gas while on the overpass, and the suspect decided to jump off the Rouge Bridge to elude police, hurting himself.

