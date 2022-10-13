Police: Boy fleeing officers OK after falling 25-30 feet from I-75 overpass in Detroit

DETROIT – A boy is hospitalized but appears to be stable after jumping over the retaining wall of a freeway in Detroit Wednesday night and falling dozens of feet amid a police chase.

The minor is accused of stealing a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 from a Flat Rock Assembly Plant storage lot in Woodhaven at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Police reported that three Mustangs were stolen from the lot that night.

Brownstown police located and attempted to pull over all of the Mustangs on northbound I-75, but none of the vehicles stopped, officials said. Police were able to stay on one of the vehicles, which was driven by the minor in question.

A police chase ensued on northbound I-75, and continued until the driver of the stolen vehicle ran out of gas in the area of I-75 and Pleasant Street in Detroit. The car stopped on an overpass.

Police say the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, exited out of the passenger door and jumped over the retaining wall of the freeway in an attempt to flee the officers approaching him. He dropped about 25-30 feet into a vacant yard, officials said.

The boy was reportedly helped by first responders, and then transported to the hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, Brownstown police said. He has since been turned over to his mother’s care and the “care of the hospital” as of Thursday morning.

It is currently unclear if the boy will be facing any charges. It does not appear that police have found the other two stolen Mustangs yet.

No other details have been provided at this time.