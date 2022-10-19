Police: Arrests made in connection with death of teen found shot on I-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police have reportedly made arrests in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the head and found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week.

Michigan State Police announced Wednesday that a suspect, or suspects, have been taken into custody in connection with the teen’s death.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old was found on I-94 near 8 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. Police said the girl, who has now been identified, appears to have been shot in the head.

Police still have not said whether the girl was shot on the freeway where she was found, or if the crime scene was elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said they carried out two search warrants in Southfield in connection with their investigation. Police said that “suspect(s) were taken into custody” -- though it is unclear how many individuals are currently in police custody, or if they’re being charged.

No other details have been released about these arrests at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.