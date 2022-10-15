Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old woman from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.

MSP say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The 17-year-old’s body was discovered on Oct. 14 during the morning rush hour.

Police are still unsure if the woman died at the scene where she was found or elsewhere.

Officials announced that the victim’s family had been notified. Authorities say they will provide updates “as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 248-584-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

