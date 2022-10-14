Unidentified woman found dead on I-94 was shot in the head, police say

The unidentified woman who was found dead on I-94 was shot in the head, police say. Michigan State Police shut down the freeway for hours Friday at 9 Mile Road as they investigated the scene.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – The unidentified woman who was found dead on I-94 was shot in the head, police say.

Michigan State Police shut down the freeway for hours Friday at 9 Mile Road as they investigated the scene.

Special Investigation Detectives scoured the embankment along EB I-94 and 8 Mile Road in St Clair Shores for clues about the young victim.

Initially, MSP said they only revealed the victim had suffered head trauma.

Her body was discovered during rush hour Friday (Oct. 14) morning.

Eastbound lanes on I-94 near 8 Mile Road were closed all morning as police and the K-9 unit searched for evidence.

The freeway reopened Friday afternoon, but there are still more questions than answers.

MSP Troopers are trying to determine if it is the actual scene of a crime or if the victim was shot and killed somewhere else.

So far, police have not been able to identify the victim.

Investigators believe it happened overnight or during the very early morning hours on Friday.

Authorities say they will provide updates “as the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at 248-584-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

