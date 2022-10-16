Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route includes big changes this year

The Detroit Free Press Marathon’s route looks quite different this year, big changes have been made to the course.

18,000 runners are headed to the starting line for the 42nd annual Detroit Free Press Marathon.

Big changes are coming with this year’s race, with the route stretching into new neighborhoods.

“A lot of in-demand areas, areas that we’ve heard from our runners that they want to go to,” said Aaron Velthoven, executive producer of the marathon. “Woodbridge neighborhood a historic neighborhood . . . we’re crossing Woodward for one of the first times.”

An interactive map shows the new course.

The new route will allow spectators more access to watch their runners go by.

“To catch your runner maybe not only at the start line but go and see them in Midtown or maybe come back and see them near the Dequindre Cut.”

Another first, the 26-mile course will end in the heart of the city.

“Our runners are going to finish in the city center for the first time and it allows us to utilize Campus Martius and Cadillac Square for our after-party festivities.”