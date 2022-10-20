Former Detroit police officer pleads guilty to bribery, corruption with lieutenant in towing industry

A former Detroit police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring with a Detroit police lieutenant to commit bribery concerning corruption in the towing industry.

Livonia resident Daniel Vickers, 54, spent his career as a Detroit police officer. He admitted to conspiring with Detroit police Lieutenant John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy was the commander of the department’s Public Integrity Unity, a division of the Internal Affairs Division responsible for investigating reports of law and professional misconduct by police officers and other city employees.

Both men conspired to commit bribery by accepting money and other items of value in exchange for Kennedy promising to use his influence as supervisor to persuade other officers to make tow referrals to a towing company which is a violation of the city’s ordinance and the policy of the Detroit Police Department.

Kennedy pleaded guilty to the bribery conspiracy in Aug. 2022.

Vickers also admitted that he and Kennedy conspired to solicit and accept thousands of dollars in cash, cars, car parts, car repairs, and new carpeting for Vickers’ home in exchange for providing the towing company that Kennedy was investigating with information about the status of the Public Integrity Unit’s case.

Between Feb. 2018, and June 2018, Vickers accepted over $3,400 in bribe payments from the towing company. In addition, Kennedy accepted bribes amounting to $14,950 during the conspiracy.

Vickers is facing a five-year max sentence and a fine of $250,000. Vickers and Kennedy were charged as part of the government’s investigation known as Operation Northern Hook, an investigation of corruption within the government and the Detroit Police Department relating to the towing industry and other matters.

“Today’s plea represents our commitment to holding our law enforcement officers to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” said United States Attorney Ison. “Our citizens deserve nothing less. We thank Chief of Police James White for his assistance in this investigation.”

“Daniel Vickers used his official position to personally benefit himself,” said James A. Tarasca of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “His actions are not in keeping with the integrity and professionalism exhibited by the Detroit Police Department day in and day out. The FBI appreciates the partnership and cooperation of Police Chief James White as we continue to address public corruption in the City of Detroit.”

“The actions of these former officers are completely unacceptable for a Detroit Police officer,” said Detroit Police Chief James E. White. “We appreciate U.S. Attorney Ison’s work to rid our city of corruption and will continue to collaborate in any investigation of alleged wrongdoing by our officers. It is a top priority of my administration to ensure that Detroit citizens can rely on our officers to act ethically.”