‘He killed him’: Parents of Oxford High School shooting survivor share story nearly 1 year later

“Help,” “Gun,” “I’m hiding in the bathroom.” -- Those were the text messages Meghan Gregory got from her son Keegan as a shooter opened fire inside Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

OXFORD, Mich. – “Help,” “Gun,” “I’m hiding in the bathroom.” -- Those were the text messages Meghan Gregory got from her son Keegan as a shooter opened fire inside Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

Moments later, Keegan came face-to-face with shooter. Keegan’s parents are speaking out about what their family has been through in the year since the deadly shooting.

The shooter is accused of killing four students -- Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana -- and injuring seven other people, including a teacher. He is facing murder and terrorism charges as an adult.

Read: Families demand answers in deadly Oxford High School shooting

Keegan Gregory hid inside a bathroom stall, texting his parents as the shooter opened fire: “I’m hiding in the bathroom,” “OMG,” “HELP,” “MOM.”

“I was in a meeting. My first reaction was ‘there’s no way this is real,’” his father, Chad Gregory, said.

Then they got more texts: “he killed him,” “OM*G”

“I thought Keegan was gone because he had written, ‘He just killed him, OM*G,’ then he disappeared for four minutes,” Meghan Gregory said.

Meghan Gregory watched the security camera footage.

She said the footage contradicts the timeline of events put out by officials. She said it was heartbreaking to see a security guard open the bathroom door with Keegan, Justin Shilling and the shooter inside -- only look in, apparently didn’t see them, and walk away.

“And when we watched it, it was mind-blowing to know that Justin could still be alive. Like, that was what hurt -- that was awful,” Meghan Gregory said.

“When police say, ‘this is the timeline, this is what happens,’ you have no reason not to believe them. And yet we’re literally going in the moment saying that’s wrong,” Chad Gregory said.

Jill Soave is the mother of Justin Shilling.

“And seeing the security guard approach the door, open the door, enter slightly and not clear that room -- well, Justin was alive. Well, why do we have to learn that so many months later,” Soave said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said documentation of the incident continues and they want to be 100% accurate.

Read: Oxford High School shooting timeline: What happened before, inside school and afterward