Families demand answers in deadly Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Families impacted by the deadly Oxford High School shooting are speaking out, some for the first time.

A gunman is accused of killing four students -- Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana -- and injuring seven other people, including a teacher. He is facing murder and terrorism charges as an adult.

Clay Shilling’s brother, Justin Shilling, was killed. Clay Shilling was also at the school.

“When I later realized that it was in fact, serious and I was hearing gunshots, I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ And so we were hiding in the utility closet or something,” Clay Shilling, 15, said.

Justin Shilling was protecting another classmate, Keegan Gregory, when he was killed. Keegan Gregory’s parents, Chad and Meghan Gregory, spoke out on Thursday.

Keegan was inside a bathroom when Justin Shilling was shot and killed. Keegan was able to run away.

“Keegan was brave enough and his family to invite us into their home, within those first few days, and share that with us. It saved my sanity,” Justin Shilling’s mother, Jill Soave, said.

Keegan’s parents said they watched security camera footage from that day. While officials said they were able to stop the gunman within five minutes, Keegan’s parents said the shooter stopped himself. He got on his knees as their son ran away.

“To see him go down on his knees was bizarre in my mind,” Meghan Gregory said. “You know, why are you just stopping?”

The parents want answers and expect more information to come out during the trial.

