Police: Livonia man grazed by 1 of 6 shots fired at him on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT – A Livonia man was injured after being grazed in a shooting along I-96 in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said a Livonia man in his 30s called police to report he had been shot by someone on the freeway. MSP troopers closed the freeway for an investigation, with traffic roped off on the eastbound lanes at Telegraph Road.

Police were unable to locate any evidence or witnesses to the shooting. The man was transported to a local hospital after being grazed by one of the six shots fired at him, according to police.

Police are continuing to sweep the area, but the freeway reopened around 2:30 p.m.