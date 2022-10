The Detroit Police Department has submitted a warrant for murder in the case of Zion Foster.

Police spent the last five months searching for Foster’s body in a Macomb County landfill, but that search is now over, as they still have not found the remains of the 17-year-old.

Foster’s cousin told police she died, and he threw her in a dumpster.

Police say they searched through 3,500 truckloads of trash.

Local 4 does not know who is at the center of this new murder investigation.