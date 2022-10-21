Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen found on I-94 in Macomb County

Nathaniel Taylor, 20, of Southfield, appears in court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 21, 2022, in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Taya Land.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 20-year-old Southfield man has been charged with murder after a teenage girl was found shot in the head on I-94 in Macomb County last week.

Nathaniel Taylor was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 21, on two charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Taya Land.

The girl’s body was found on Oct. 14 on I-94 near 8 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. She had suffered from at least one gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Taylor was one of two individuals arrested in connection with Land’s death after Michigan State Police carried out two search warrants in Southfield. Taylor was kept in police custody pending charges, while the other unknown individual was released.

Taylor was arraigned Friday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

During the arraignment hearing, Michigan State Police said they used cell phone data to link Taylor to Land’s murder. Police also said that Taylor picked the 17-year-old up before she was found dead, and estimate that she was shot around 3:45 a.m.

Taylor admitted to investigators that he fired three shots at Land. Prosecutors say Taylor and Land had a personal relationship, but the exact nature of their relationship was still not known.

Taylor is being held on a $2 million bond due to a believed threat to public safety. He is required to wear a GPS tether if released, and is expected to appear in court next on Oct. 28.