26-year-old woman killed in crossfire during Highland Park strip club shooting, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Highland Park strip club parking lot after a 26-year-old woman was struck in the crossfire.

According to officials, police responded to a call around 4 a.m. and were dispatched to The Playground Strip Club off Woodward Avenue and Florence Street.

MSP tweeted that a fight started in the parking lot, and one or more suspects fired gunshots. During the fight, a 26-year-old woman was struck in the crossfire and killed. Officials state that they don’t have any descriptions of the suspect(s).

If anyone has any information about the incident, please call Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.