Detroit grandmother charged for stabbing her 2-year-old grandchild

DETROIT – A Detroit grandmother has been charged with the non-fatal stabbing of her 2-year-old grandchild.

Alisha Caver, 56, reportedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife.

Detroit police were dispatched to the non-fatal stabbing at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. When police arrived, they said the 2-year-old was bleeding from the right side of his head. The child was transported to a local hospital and since then has been released with multiple lacerations on his head and a bandaged wrist.

Below are the charges that have been issued for Caver:

Child abuse first degree

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm

Felonious assault*

Caver was given a $10,000 cash/surety bond and a no contact order with the victim.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 7.

