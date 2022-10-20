Police: 2-year-old boy stable after being stabbed by relative at Detroit apartment

DETROIT – A toddler is in stable condition after being stabbed by a relative in a Detroit apartment early Thursday morning.

Detroit police are investigating a non-fatal stabbing that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 5200 block of Chrysler Drive, near East Warren Avenue. Officials say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a 2-year-old boy who she is related to.

The 56-year-old woman has been arrested and is in police custody.

Investigators are still unsure why the woman stabbed the child. Police have not yet confirmed how the woman is related to the child.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, officials said. It is unclear if anyone else was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing.

No other details have been provided at this time.

