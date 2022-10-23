Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list

Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities.

Orkin released their annual list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the country, with Chicago taking the top spot for the eighth straight year. Congrats, Chicago!

Oakland County doctor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct

An Oakland County urologist has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire

The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire.

Director of CDC has tested positive for COVID-19

The Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

The CDC put out a statement on Saturday reporting Dr. Walensky is experiencing mild symptoms and is up to date on her vaccines.

