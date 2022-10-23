More sunshine & unseasonably warm temperatures for Metro Detroit for the end of the weekend

High temperatures on Sunday will be well above average once again as we head back into the 70s by the afternoon

After a pleasant overnight for everyone with mainly clear skies, expect more sunshine and warm temperatures to continue as we work into the end weekend, as well as into early next week.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast for the next few days, that will also allow our temperatures to soar above average, yet again, thanks to a strong southerly flow working into the region. High temperatures returning into the lower 70s can be expected on both Sunday and Monday, with lots of sunshine for Sunday.

We will bring a few more clouds into the forecast for Monday, and the models are indicating some rain shower potential West of our area, so we will just look for an increase in cloud cover, but will remain dry working throughout the day.

Our next chance of rain moves into the region as we go after sunset on Tuesday; this is another cold front headed our way. Rain showers will stick around as we head to the middle of the week on Wednesday, with temperatures falling back to near average into the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

We will keep the rain showers in the forecast early on Thursday morning; they should be prior to sunrise. And then we break into filtered sunshine as we head throughout most of the day. High temperatures remain near average in the upper 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around as we head into the end of the week on Friday, so expect a little more cloud cover rolling into the region. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with highs going back into the 50s once again by Friday afternoon.

We will keep a mixture of sunshine and clouds into the forecast working into the first part of next weekend. High temperatures just a few degrees warmer, heading back into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by Saturday Afternoon.

BRYAN’S METRO DETROIT 7 DAY FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers after sunset.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies, rain showers likely.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a few showers before sunrise.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies.