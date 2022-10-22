Oakland County doctor arrested, charged with criminal sexual conduct

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – An Oakland County urologist has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the Farmington Hills Police Department, Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

These charges come after a criminal complaint was filed by a 19-year-old man.

Police say the complaint was filed after a medical exam at Levran’s home office on October 18, 2022. At some point during the medical examination, Dr. Levran allegedly sexually assaulted his patient.

Officials say Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a seven-count warrant. Dr. Levran has been charged with the following:

Four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree (Force or Coercion)

Three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree (Force or Coercion)

Levran was arraigned Saturday at the 47th District Court. Officials say a not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Dr. Levran.

Magistrate Matthew Friedrich ordered the following conditions for pretrial release:

$100,000 cash/surety bond

GPS tether upon release

May not leave the state of Michigan

Must surrender driver’s license and passports

Confined to home but may leave for work, medical emergencies, court, and meetings with his lawyer

May not treat patients at his home office

No contact with the victim or the victim’s family

No contact with minors

No contact with hockey players or staff

After the arraignment, officials say Levran was transported to the Oakland County Jail where he remains in custody.

Due to the nature and seriousness of this crime, investigators are concerned that other patients may have had similar experiences with Dr. Levran, but may not have come forward yet.

Officials ask that anyone with information relevant to this incident, or knowledge of similar incidents, contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.