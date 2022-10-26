36-year-old Walled Lake man charged with sexually assaulting child in Ferndale

FERDNALE, Mich. – A Walled Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Ferndale and police are concerned there could be more victims.
Ferndale police said they were contacted by a survivor regarding sexual assaults that happened several years earlier.
After a police investigation, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges against Brandon Smith, 36:
- Five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13)
- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship)
If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.
Smith was given a $700,000 cash bond.
He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
Investigators believe there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650.