60º

LIVE

Local News

36-year-old Walled Lake man charged with sexually assaulting child in Ferndale

Ferndale police believe there are other victims who haven’t come forward

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Ferndale, Oakland County, News, Local, Local News, Crime, Brandon Smith, Sexual Assault, Child Sexual Assault, Local Crime, Ferndale Crime, Walled Lake
Brandon Smith (OCSO)

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

FERDNALE, Mich. – A Walled Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Ferndale and police are concerned there could be more victims.

Ferndale police said they were contacted by a survivor regarding sexual assaults that happened several years earlier.

After a police investigation, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges against Brandon Smith, 36:

  • Five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13)
  • Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship)

If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.

Smith was given a $700,000 cash bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

Investigators believe there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650.

Read: More local crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter