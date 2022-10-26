36-year-old Walled Lake man charged with sexually assaulting child in Ferndale

Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 1-855-864-2374 or texting 1-866-238-1454.

FERDNALE, Mich. – A Walled Lake man is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Ferndale and police are concerned there could be more victims.

Ferndale police said they were contacted by a survivor regarding sexual assaults that happened several years earlier.

After a police investigation, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized the following charges against Brandon Smith, 36:

Five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13)

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (relationship)

If convicted, Smith faces up to life in prison.

Smith was given a $700,000 cash bond.

He is expected to appear in court on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

Investigators believe there may be other victims that have yet to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ferndale police at 248-541-3650.

