Roseville police seek person of interest involved in fender-bender that led to body found in trunk

62-year-old woman’s cause of death has not been determined

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – The Roseville Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest linked to a fender-bender which led to the discovery of a body in the bed of his truck.

The incident occurred at 12:15 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville.

The suspect is a white male approximately 17 to 20 years old, 5′10″, with brown hair and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt with Nike printed across the front, black sweatpants, and Puma brand tennis shoes.

The deceased was a 62-year-old woman who resided in Roseville. Her cause of death has not been determined but is now deemed suspicious.

Police said the pick-up truck driver rear-ended another car at the intersection, got out of his truck, and ran.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found the woman in the back of the pick-up truck. The woman was not killed in the crash, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

