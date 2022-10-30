Morning 4: Obama stops in Detroit ahead of elections encouraging Michiganders to vote -- and more news

Former President Obama stops in Detroit to campaign for Michigan Democrats

Former President Obama stopped in Detroit to show support for Michigan Democrats

Former President Barack Obama made his case for the Michigan Democratic ticket in front of a packed gymnasium in Detroit on Saturday as races across the state come down to the wire.

“The thing is, we can’t give in to the temptation to give up. We can’t turn inward. We can’t see politics as a zero-sum game where anything goes,” Obama said.

2 Michigan players ‘assaulted’ by Michigan State players in post-game tunnel incident

A group of Michigan State players appeared to attack at least one Michigan player in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night after Michigan beat Michigan State at the Big House.

Video posted by several reporters showed about a dozen Spartan players scuffling with at least one Michigan player in the post-game tunnel.

Woman killed in hit-and-run after fleeing from altercation inside vehicle in Rochester Hills

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the driver that fatally injured a woman from Davison and fled the scene.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened just minutes after an altercation between two men in a separate vehicle that the victim was a passenger of.

Crush kills at least 151 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

A mass of mostly young people among tens of thousands who gathered to celebrate Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

