Michigan teen arrested after police find meth during traffic stop, officials say

CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan teenager was arrested after state troopers found methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, they said.

Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled a car over around 12:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) for an equipment violation on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac.

Michael Lee Mercer, 18, of Cadillac, was driving the car but did not have a valid license, according to authorities. He was given a citation for driving with a suspended license, and his vehicle was going to be towed.

During a search of the car, troopers said they found a bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe, a scale, and unused plastic baggies.

Mercer was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail.

He was arraigned in 84th District Court on charges of deliver of methamphetamine, possession of narcotics under 25 grams, and operating without a license.

He was given a $25,000 bond, cash/surety.

The next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 15.