Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars

A body was found on a freeway in Detroit early Monday morning and had reportedly been struck by vehicles several times.

Read the report here.

A look back: Harry Houdini’s last performance 96 years after his Halloween death in Detroit

On Oct. 24, 1926, the legendary magician Harry Houdini performed what would be his final show before his untimely death at a Detroit hospital.

Houdini was 52 years old when he performed at the Garrick Theatre that night in Detroit. He was reportedly in a lot of pain and suffering from a 104-degree temperature and cold sweats, but historians say he insisted on going onstage at the Garrick Theater.

Learn more here.

Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors

As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman in the bed of his truck in Roseville, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight.

See the story here.

Michigan State football suspends 4 players after 2 Michigan players attacked in tunnel

Michigan State has suspended four football players after two Michigan players were attacked in the tunnel following this weekend’s rivalry game.

See the report here.