Search continues for man involved in Roseville crash, son of woman found dead addresses rumors

As police continue to search for the man driving with the body of a woman inside the bed of his truck, the woman’s son has come forward to set the story straight.

Police found the body of a 62-year-old woman in the bed of a truck while investigating a minor traffic crash on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Roseville.

Justin Omens has come forward as the woman’s son to clear things up.

“I’m so upset. I’m angry. And I’m taking this the hardest because I’m her oldest son,” said Omens.

He says his life was shattered when finding out it was the body of his mother found in the bed of a pickup truck.

“Her name is Gabrielle Seitz. I’m just sad. I’m hurt. I just want this kid to be locked up forever.”

Police are still investigating her death and are looking for the driver of the vehicle that ran away from the scene shortly after the crash.

Justin tells Local 4 there are rumors and misinformation floating around about where she was living and what may have happened to her, he wants you to know that whatever you’re hearing is not true.

“I wanna clear out the story. I want the rumors and all the false comments that are on Facebook and social media to stop,” he said.

He also shot down claims that his mom knew the man that the police are looking for.

“You know my mom. You know she wouldn’t have some guy coming up to her place,” he said. “She has two sons. I know people are saying something bad about my brother. That needs to stop. He’s not here. He’s in Saginaw somewhere.”

He wants people to focus on finding the person police are calling a person of interest.

Police searching for man after body found in back of truck after minor crash. (Roseville Police Department)

“I’m hurt. I can’t sleep. So, please people, help me out to find this kid before it gets worse. Who knows. This kid can do this again to someone else,” Omens said.

Anyone with any information is asked to please call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.