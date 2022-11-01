Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013.

Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.

The case went cold for six years and was reopened in 2019. The investigation led detectives to two brothers, Henry and Tony Johnson. Police arrested Tony Johnson in Detroit and acquired his fingerprints and DNA.

A bloody palm print and DNA found on the 11-year-old girl matched Tony Johnson. DNA also confirmed blood found in the stairwell and railing outside the apartment matched a male relative of Tony Johnson’s.

Henry Johnson lived at the same apartment complex as Tina and Krissy Geiger. Police found surveillance footage that showed Tony Johnson at a 7-Eleven store at the same time as Tina and Krissy Geiger on the day of the murder.

Police believe the brothers walked the Tina and Krissy Geiger home, sexually assaulted the child and stabbed them both to death.

The brothers were charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of premeditated felony murder. A jury returned a guilty verdict after one hour of deliberations.

“This was an unnecessary tragic loss of life of a mother and daughter. However, today justice was delivered to the family and loved ones of the victims. Now the convicted await the sentencing which is well overdue,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Henry and Tony Johnson both face a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

“In our profession, we see so much tragedy. This case is one that stands out from even our most difficult. As Chief of the Cold Case Unit, I am so thankful to the Clinton Township Police Department for their relentless efforts, and grateful to our Macomb County jurors for holding Tony and Henry Johnson accountable. It’s not every day victims get to speak through evidence 9 years later... Thank God that little Krissy was a fighter, or else we might not be here today,” assistant prosecuting attorney Steve Fox said.

