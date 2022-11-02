Michigan ‘Boogaloo Boi’ with violent past accused of lying about drug use while buying gun

Timothy Teagan, a member of the Boogaloo Bois movement, stands with his rifle outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Michigan member of the “Boogaloo Bois” that has a past with domestic violence has been accused of lying about drug use while purchasing a gun.

A criminal complaint has been filed against Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, accusing him of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and making a false statement with the acquisition of a firearm.

The complaint comes after Teagan assaulted his father in late October. FBI agents were granted a warrant to his father’s home on Cherry Street in Plymouth, where they found drug paraphernalia, guns and Boogaloo merchandise.

Officials state that they believe Teagan lied on the ATF Form 44723 form about his drug use to obtain a gun.

Assault of father leads to arrest

On Oct. 25, the Plymouth Police Department arrested Teagan for domestic violence.

Police said he had bitten his father on the forehead and repeatedly punched him. According to the father, Teagan has been staying in a hotel but was keeping his possessions at the Cherry Street residence.

Teagan was taken into custody Oct. 25 and released the next day on bond. His brother bought him clothing and “a ton of weed” when he was released, according to the complaint.

Teagan’s criminal history

According to officials, Teagan has had a history of assault and domestic violence against both his father and brother since 2014.

His first arrest for assault was reported in 2014, when he was a child.

Teagan was later arrested by Plymouth police in the summer of 2017, when he bit his father’s arm and broke skin and held a sword to his father’s throat, threatening him.

According to officials, Teagan assaulted his brother the same day, chasing him with the sword and shooting him with an airsoft gun. He also stabbed multiple holes into the family’s refrigerator with the sword.

After being arrested, Teagan pleaded guilty, but all of the charges were dismissed.

A couple of years later, on March 12, 2022, police said they were called when Teagan punched his friend in the head three times and kicked his friend’s wife in the face following a political argument. Officials state that Teagan threatened to shoot up his friend’s house with his AR-15 if they called the police. The complainants refused to press charges, so Teagan was not arrested.

Lying about drug use to purchase gun

On July 17, Timothy signed an ATF Form 44723 to purchase a Glock 34 9 mm handgun. Officials say that Teagan denied being a drug user when answering the form.

Officials argue Teagan signed the form knowing there could be a penalty if the information included was false. Below is question 21.E on the form. Teagan responded “no,” and after signing the form, he purchased the gun on July 20.

“Are you an unlawful user of or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

Plymouth search warrant

On Oct. 27, FBI agents searched the father’s house on Cherry Street in Plymouth.

Drug paraphernalia of Timothy Teagan (United States District Court)

Below are the items that were seized at the home:

An AR-15 rifle (a Diamondback Arms, Inc. DB15 .556 caliber semi-automatic rifle) from the bed

Dozens of rounds of both rifle and 9 mm ammunition

Multiple AR and 9 mm magazines

An ACOG rifle sight and rifle stock fore-grip

Multiple containers of suspected marijuana

A large bong

Dozens of smaller bongs, along with other drug paraphernalia

A grinder, which had frequently been used to grind whole-leaf marijuana

Most of these items were found in a room that contained Teagan’s possessions, according to his father. Agents also state they saw a plate carrier vest, Level IV body armor, gas masks and Boogaloo movement flags and patches among the seized items.

A Glock 34 9 mm handgun was also seized from Teagan’s brother’s vehicle.

The father told officials that he had asked Teagan to remove the firearms from his home, but his son refused to do so. The father didn’t have access to the firearms because they were locked in a safe, but both of his sons had keys.

On Oct. 27, Teagan told FBI agents that he does smoke marijuana and is trying to cut back. He also told the agents that his brother bought him weed on Oct. 26, but he had not consumed it.

What is the Boogaloo movement?

The term “Boogaloo” has been around since the early 2010s. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the ideology behind the Boogaloo movement is that the second U.S. civil war, or as some members refer to it, the second American revolution, is coming. The members of this movement support anti-law enforcement and anti-government rhetoric.

Similar to other anti-government groups, the Boogaloo members have a “look.” They typically incorporate igloos and Hawaiian shirts into their flags and apparel and refer to themselves as the “Boogaloo Bois.”

The CSIS state that Boogaloo adherents often carry firearms when attending protests and rallies. Officials say that one of the Wolverine Watchmen’s founders, Joseph Morrison, used the pseudonym “Boogaloo Bunyan.” Morrison was charged with the connection of the 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Timothy Teagan (United States District Court)

