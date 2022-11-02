Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days.

At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.

Because of the threatening call received Tuesday, people inside the Jewish community center were reportedly told to evacuate that day. Police said Wednesday that the center ramped up security on Wednesday following the first threat, so no evacuations were necessary Wednesday.

Police officers were also at the center on Wednesday for security purposes.

Officials say it is possible that the same person made both of the threatening calls. The threats are still under investigation, and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

The threats come amid a reported rise in antisemitic behavior in Oakland County. In mid-October, Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit were showing concern due to an apparent increase in antisemitic behavior.

One of those incidents included a 14-year-old from Oxford Township threatening to “kill all Jews” on social media. That teenager was arrested.

According to Asher Lopatin of the Jewish Relation Council, who sat down with Local 4′s Priya Mann, that was only one example of recent incidents. Research backs that up: A new study from the Anti-Defamation League found that antisemitic behavior in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021.

Even one of the most famous people in the world was openly antisemitic on social media. Companies and people have been cutting ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, due to antisemitic remarks he made last month.