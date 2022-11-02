Mexican man arrested in Auburn Hills was wanted for child sex crimes, had been removed from US 4 times

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Mexican citizen who was arrested in Auburn Hills last week was wanted for sex crimes with a child in Oakland County and had been previously removed from the United States four times, officials said.

Detroit Border Patrol agents said they arrested two people early Thursday morning (Oct. 27) in Auburn Hills: A 38-year-old Mexican man and a 42-year-old Mexican citizen.

The arrests were made near I-75 and Walton Boulevard.

Officials said the 38-year-old man has an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 out of Oakland County. He has previously been removed from the country four times, according to authorities.

The man is in the custody of the Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Authorities said the 42-year-old has also been removed from the United States four times. That person was arrested for illegal re-entry into the U.S. and transported to the Border Patrol Detroit station.

“Detroit Sector remains vigilant against threats to our community and national security,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said. “I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch telephone number at 1-800-537-3220.