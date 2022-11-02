Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket bought in Detroit

Trying out a different game paid off for a Wayne County man who won $500,000 playing the $25 Million Cash Payout instant game from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at JCJ Food, located at 1549 East Nevada Street in Detroit.

“I usually only play $20 instant tickets, but I decided to purchase a few $5 tickets on a whim,” said the player. “I started scratching the tickets when I got home and saw I’d matched a number. When I revealed the winning amount of $500,000, I was in disbelief! I’ve been playing for years hoping to win big and I can’t believe it finally happened.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his home and travel to Florida.

Players have won more than $13 million playing $25 Million Cash Payout which launched in May. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $15 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes, six $10,000 prizes and 15 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

