Police union pleads to city council for promised raises in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The mayor and Detroit’s police union agreed on a new contract on Sept. 30. But so far, those raises have yet to become a reality, and officers are leaving the force for other departments and better pay.

One union leader for the police went to the city council to urge them to ratify the new contract to give officers the new raise.

“It is important that this agreement goes without delay,” Detroit police Lt. Mark Young. “We’re using all efforts to hold our department together.”

Young, who addressed the Detroit City Council Wednesday (Nov. 2), is the Detroit Police Lieutenants and Sergeants Association president. The union urged the council to approve what’s already been negotiated by the union and city.

It’s a landmark collective bargaining deal to get DPD officers’ pay competitive with other departments. Raises would be about $10,000 to $13,000.

A deal was reached in September, but police have yet to receive raises. Young asked the council to ratify the deal because the Detroit Police Department trains officers, and then they leave for better pay.

“To date, July 1, 2014, 1,938 individuals have separated from our department,” Young said. “That’s unacceptable. That is money that the taxpayers paid to train other law enforcement officers to go to other agencies. We were the laughingstock of the community.”

Indianapolis’ billboard placed in the heart of Detroit tells officers to move to Indy, which concerns Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

“It would not hurt for the people in the city to call your council members,” said Duggan. “The vote is up on Tuesday, and I don’t take anything for granted.